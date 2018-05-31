Commissioners OK legal services

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners signed a contract for legal services in pursuing action against drug manufacturers and distributors on Thursday.

The contract includes the law firms of Dungan and LeFevre, Lockridge Grindal Nauen, and Gustafson Gluek, which will act as special prosecutors representing the county.

The team will represent the county against wholesale distributors, manufacturers and other participants in distribution that have intentionally or unlawfully failed to “monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of prescription opiates as well as performing illegal or negligent other acts or omissions.”

The attorneys will be paid 25 percent of all amounts recovered.

The board met with Miami County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Kendall and Glen McMurry of Dungan and LeFevre last month before requesting that the Miami County Court of Common Pleas appoint the special prosecutors.

McMurry told the commissioners last month that the team will work with the county’s health department, children’s services, law enforcement and local government to “craft remedies that are best suited to Miami County and its residents.”

In other business, the commissioners accepted a quote from P&R Communications Service for the reprogramming of four MARCS radios and the installation of two radios in the county’s hazmat truck as requested by the Emergency Management Agency. The cost is not to exceed $1,380. P&R Communications Service has the only programming license in the region for MARCS radios.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

