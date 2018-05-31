School’s out for summer

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Parents, students and staff line the halls to “Clap Out” Washington Primary School teacher Linda DeWeese and third-grade students as they march down the hallway at the school one last time on Thursday afternoon. The students will be moving up to Piqua Central Intermediate School in the fall and DeWeese is retiring following 22 years of service to the students at Piqua City Schools.
