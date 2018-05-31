Wednesday evening storms cause isolated damage

PLEASANT HILL — A line of storms, remnants of Hurricane Alberto, moved through the Miami County area on Wednesday bringing heavy rain across the region and at least one possible tornado.

A motor-home canopy in the 5200 block of State Route 718, near Greenlee Road, was destroyed by high winds.

Resident Dave Deaton said that he was in his garage as the storm moved through. Between 8-8:15 p.m. Deaton said that the rain began to fall harder and “the back window of the garage was sucked out,” followed by a loud crash. He went outside to investigate and found the destroyed building, which sat least than 50 feet from his garage, lying twisted on the ground. A side wall from the building was lying on the garage roof.

“It was in and out real quick,” said Deaton, “It was calm and it was raining, then a big whoosh of air.”

Deaton spoke with neighbors who live nearby who reported sighting a funnel cloud which touched down briefly.

The National Weather Service has been contacted and are supposed to travel to the property today to determine if the damage was indeed caused by a tornado.

Meteorologists at our news partners at WDTN report that during the 8-8:15 p.m. time period on Wednesday, weather radar indicated a “weak circulation” in the area where the damage occurred.

No other damage has been reported and there were no injuries.

NWS to determine if tornado touchdown