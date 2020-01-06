The Amish Cook: Two of Gloria’s favorite recipes

EDITOR’S NOTE: Gloria took a much-deserved week off for the holiday, so we are sharing a few favorite recipes of her’s (and readers) this week, and she will return next week.

This is a favorite recipe on a cold winter’s day or save it for next New Year’s!

New Year’s sauerkraut with sausage

• 1 pound bulk sausage, browned

• 1 large can or bag sauerkraut

• 3 tablespoons brown sugar

• 1 diced onion

• 1 cup ketchup

Mix all ingredients. Bake at 275 for 4-5 hours. Stir occasionally. You may want to add a little water to desired consistency.

If you are tired of all the holiday sweets putting on pounds, try this healthier alternative:

Gloria’s guilt-free fudge

• 2 cups dried pinto beans (or 2 pounds cooked)

• 3/4 cup coconut oil

• 1/4 cup butter, browned

• 1/2 cup peanut butter (unsweetened)

• 1/2 cup maple syrup or agave

• 3/4 cup cocoa powder

• 2 teaspoons vanilla

• 1 teaspoon Stevia powder

• 1 teaspoon salt

Soak beans overnight.

And the next day simmer beans over low heat until soft, approximately 105 minutes or until soft. Beat until nice and smooth.

Then add remaining ingredients.

Pat into 9- by 9-inch pan.

Or form into balls and roll in coconut or chopped nuts if desired.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_amish-cook-logofz.jpg

By Gloria Yoder

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427