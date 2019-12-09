The Amish Cook: Gloria shares Christmas candy recipes

Editor’s note: Gloria Yoder took off time for the holidays, but she will return next week.

This week, we are sharing two of Gloria’s favorite Christmas candy recipes:

Yoder’s old-fashioned turtle candies

With one-third of a pound white chocolate, melt in double-boiler or microwave, and then spoon dabs on wax or parchment paper. Dabs should be one-inch in diameter.

Take half of a pound pecan halves, and prress three pecan halves side by side into each dab of chocolate. Leave until the white chocolate is set.

Place an unopened can of sweet condensed milk in a three-quart kettle over, cover completely with water. Bring to a boil and boil gently for three hours. The can needs to be covered at all times, so keep monitoring how much water is in your kettle and add more if needed. Remove from heat. Let can set in water until it is room temperature. Remove from can and spread one rounded teaspoon of carmelized milk on top of the pecans.

Take one pound of milk chocolate, melt in a double boiler or microwave, and then spoon on top of the caramel, covering all but the tips of the pecans.

I hope you enjoy that favorite candy recipe of ours, hopefully, it will become part of your holiday traditions. The holiday season, with Christmas in the air, has a specialness all its own.

Candy making and Christmas go hand in hand for many of us. Daniel’s family especially enjoyed making candy during this season. In fact, he recalls his Dad and sister Mary being the ones who initiated candy making on Christmas Day.

Butterscotch graham cracker candy

Layer a rimmed 11-by-17-inch cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Put a single layer of graham crackers side by side (with four sides touching one another) on parchment paper. Bring the following mixture to a rolling boil:

• One cup butter (for crunchier crackers, use only half cup)

• One cup brown sugar

Spread mixture on top of crackers.

Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for five minutes.

Remove from heat, and sprinkle with one and a half cups of chocolate chips. Let set a few minutes and then spread melted chips over with a butter knife. Cool and break into sized pieces of your choice. Enjoy and have a Merry Christmas!

By Gloria Yoder

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427

