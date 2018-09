CASSTOWN — It was the first Cruise-In for a Cause hosted by the Miami East FFA at Miami East High School held last Friday. The event had 56 entries, including tractors, classic cars and trucks and a 102 year-old fire truck. The event raised $420 in memory of Hunter Sharp, a Miami East graduate. The proceeds will be donated to New Path ministries for suicide prevention services. Minster Bank and Troy Sports Center helped sponsor the event.

The FFA held several contests during the event:

Cleanest Tractor — Kyle Wright 1953 Farmall Super C

Most Original Tractor — Shane Green 1956 Farmall 400

Overall Favorite — Jon Hart 1962 Farmall 460

Most Reliable — The Palivec Family’s pedal tractors

Most Rugged Truck — Jarrett Winner 1995 Pystor

Cleanest Truck — Barney Taylor 1939 Chevy

Most Original Truck — Rick Knife 1916 Brockway fire truck

Overall Favorite Truck — Kevin Palivec 1969 Chevy

Oldest Car — Don Shearer 1932 Roadster

Most Original — Mick and Carol Rohrer 1968 Chevelle Malibu

Sportiest Looking — Chad Demmitt 2012 Mustang Shelby

Overall Favorite Car — Michael Corkhum 2014 Ford Mustang

