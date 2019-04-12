Boost your home’s buyer appeal

Staging your home can help generate more interest and offers, but you needn’t spend thousands of dollars on improvements or professional consultants. You can take charge and improve your home’s appeal.

Take a good look around your home and try to see it from the buyer’s eyes. Begin by removing scatter rugs and knickknacks, and remove all kitchen appliances from the counter except the coffee maker and microwave. Set your dining table in a welcoming fashion, with pretty plates, flatware and napkins.

Don’t relocate your clutter to the closets because the buyers will look there, too. Box everything up and place it into storage — out of the house. Focus on the “feature rooms” — the dining and living areas and master bedroom — keeping additional rooms as sparsely furnished as possible. Finally, do your spring cleaning — even if it’s December!

Staging books advise that you can gain several thousands of dollars if your home is properly presented. Your real estate professional will be happy to give you guidance. Your home is likely your largest investment, and your valuable equity is your financial security. Don’t gamble or take any chances when you prepare to sell. Consult an experienced real estate professional with a proven plan for successfully marketing your home’s best features.

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

