Why some homes don’t sell

Ever have friends tell you the listing on their home had expired without a sale? Don’t you wonder why most homes sell while others languish on the market? Here are some reasons why they were rejected by the local real estate market.

Homes remain unsold because they are priced higher than the market will accept, they are in less than showroom condition, or they are not in a desirable location.

Overpricing and poor condition thwart a sale. Consider pricing. No matter how clean and well-maintained a home a home may be, when priced higher than other similar homes in the same condition, it will not be selected by the buyers. When was the last time you offered to pay more than a product or service was worth? No matter a seller’s hopes or dreams for a financial windfall, most homes sell only for what they are worth — not a dollar more.

When buying a home, most people are looking for their perception of a “castle,” their dream home. Sellers who offer their home with clutter, dingy paint, pet-stained carpeting, and leaking roofs only invite distressingly low offers from bargain-hunting investors.

Buyers will expect to pay less for homes close to the highway or a railroad. They will still buy, if it’s priced correctly. A fairly priced home in mint condition will appeal to the buyers and bring you the sale you need to move on with your life. Call a knowledgeable real estate agent. They’ll be happy to give you the advice you need.

By Kathy Henne

