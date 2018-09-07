Tips for prospective buyers

Here are some buyer tips that every home buyer should know before they buy.

1. Be a pre-approved buyer. A pre-approved buyer always has the advantage in an offer situation. Becoming pre-approved is very easy: you complete your loan application with a credit check prior to beginning your home search process. Pre-approval means that you have actually been approved for the purchase by a lender, with gives you the edge in home purchase negotiations.

2. Beat the competition to the best new listings. The search process can be both fun and trying. You will notice that some homes sell very fast and others hang around for long periods of time. The best homes at the best prices sell quickly. Keeping on top of this is essential. Connect with an experienced, full time real estate professional that knows the market and keeps you updated.

3. Do the research. Make yourself a “home value expert.” Investigate the areas and price ranges for the kind of home you are looking for. Get a good idea of the price ranges these homes sell for. Your real estate agent is a great asset for this information.

4. Prove that you are a serious buyer. The best way to accomplish this is with earnest money. This may mean that you put down $500 to $1000 earnest money deposit to get the sellers’ attention.

5. Keep your offer simple and clean. Make sure that your contract to purchase is simple, clean and not bogged down with unnecessary contingencies, furniture, and appliances the seller wasn’t planning on leaving. Keep the time frames of inspections to a minimum. The cleaner your offer, the more interested the seller will become.

6. Don’t wing it alone. What you need most in today’s complex marketplace is an experienced, full time real estate professional to represent your interests. No matter how heated the competition or the negotiations, an experienced, real estate professional will represent your best interests, keep you from paying too much, and help you maximize your investment.

Contact an experienced, full time real estate professional and get started today. You’ll be enjoying your new home and getting the added advantage of a great investment. A real win – win result!

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

