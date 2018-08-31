Easy fixes to help sell your home

The condition of your home will have a huge impact on how fast it sells, and it’s eventual selling price. Preparing your home for sale can pay you huge dividends. Many fix ups cost very little and consist mostly of time and some elbow grease. Here are some simple tips to help your home show at it’s best.

INDOORS:

1. Clean the entire home thoroughly. Shampoo carpets, wash walls, clean window sills, screens and blinds. Clear cobwebs from basement areas.

2. Clean the clutter from all closets, cabinets, and the basement.

3. Make your rooms look as spacious as possible. Store unnecessary furniture and items that make your home look crowded.

4. Arrange furniture so that it is easy to walk through your home.

5. Scale down the number of photos, pictures, and posters hanging on walls. Remove any posters or pictures that may offend or embarrass any potential buyers. Make sure you patch all nail holes.

6. Keep your curtains and draperies open for showings. You want your home to appear very light and bright.

7. Make your kitchen shine. Remove clutter from counter tops and cabinets. Keep your sink clean and clear of any dirty dishes.

8. Clean your refrigerator, inside and out. Put an open box of baking soda in your refrigerator to absorb unwanted odors. Remove unnecessary clutter from the door.

9. Clean your oven, inside and out. Keep all appliances and cabinets clean and shinning.

10. Keep bathrooms scrubbed and tidy with fresh soap and neatly hung towels.

11. Keep all sinks clean and shinning. Polish the faucets. Repair leaks or slow drains.

12. Go through your entire home and touch up paint. Pay close attention to corners where there is traffic ware and hand prints. Use touch up paint or matching wood colored pencils to cover nicks in baseboards, trim and cabinets.

13. Place plants or flower arrangements in strategic parts of the home. A splash of color from plants, flowers, pillows or small rugs can give your home a real flair.

14. Make sure your home is well lit. Put higher wattage bulbs in dark areas or corners. Keep all lights on for showings, even during the day.

15. Use mirrors on walls to reflect light and make rooms look larger.

16. Make sure that all door knobs and keyed entries are working. Replace any worn knobs or handles.

OUTDOORS:

1. Clean up all around the house. Remove any debris piles such as wood and landscape trimmings. Trim all hedges, bushes, and shrubbery away from the house. Keep all garden beds weeded and mulched.

2. Put some color by your home’s entrance with potted flowers. Keep them watered and looking attractive.

3. Keep all walkways clear, clean and in good repair. This includes your driveways and any parking areas.

4. Keep all outdoor furniture clean and in good repair.

5. Clean your gutters and roof. Keep moss or algae from growing on, in, or around them.

6. Keep your lawn clean and in good health. A green lawn makes a home look great. Keep your lawn edged and free from weeds.

7. Repair any broken windows, screens, shutters, or awnings.

8. Clean your garage area. Remove clutter and make it look organized and spacious as possible. Remove your cars for all showings to make your garage appear larger.

By following these fix up tips, you can do a lot to make your home stand out from your competition.

By Kathy Henne

