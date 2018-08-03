The top of the list

Assume the role of would-be author for a moment. You have an idea for a great book — one that could change the world. You’re sure the readers will be receptive and so you write the book.

Now — how will you get the book into readers’ hands? Your first thought is to “self-publish” your book. You could make some phone calls to Barnes & Noble or Amazon.com to stir up some sales. You could also run an ad in USA Today and the Wall Street Journal, but the cost will probably be a lot higher than you’re expecting.

Do you think your book would hit the “Best Sellers” list with that approach? Probably not. Would your book be more likely to sell millions if you had a “literary agent” or “publicist”? Absolutely — without question!

So why would you ever consider trying to sell your home without the professional assistance of a seasoned real estate specialist? Do you want you home to be a “Best Seller” at the top of every buyer’s “must see” list — or merely a “wanna be” languishing on the market?

Your real estate representative is a combination of publicist, promoter, publisher, and your protection from harm. The cost of a commission could be minimal compared to the risk a seller might take for failing to comply with disclosure requirements and legal obligations. Maximum exposure to all buyers is the way to ensure that your home sells for the highest possible price. Multiple offers and higher sale prices occur when your property is exposed to more buyers.

Many For Sale By Owner deals fall apart because the buyer isn’t qualified. Pre-approval can be accomplished quickly with the help of an experienced agent. They know who to call and which loan officers are true to their word. Also, many of these deal fall apart because neither party has the experience to handle inspection and repair disputes, appraisal problems, and clouds on the title.

Most buyers do not want to negotiate directly with the seller. They want someone to represent their best interests. There is no cost to the buyer to have the representation of an experienced real estate agent, so why would the buyer risk paying too much for the home, or being tied up in a contract that will never close and take the chance of missing out on other homes that will better fit their needs. It just doesn’t make much sense, does it?

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

