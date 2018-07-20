Saving more than money

Forget about tree-hugging — the high cost of energy is making environmentalists out of everyone! Homebuilders and homeowners are no exception, and most of all the new homes being built will be “green.”

The biggest challenge to green building has been the misconception that it costs more to construct such a home. But if you do the math over the long run, the money saved will far outpace the money invested.

Consider that environmentally sound design actually uses less construction materials, and you can see that green buildings may indeed cost less to build than more traditional methods. Buckminster Fuller developed the idea of dome buildings decades ago, and builders are now capitalizing on the fact that a “dome home” might use only a third or even a quarter of the materials needed to construct a traditional house.

Aside from using less materials, the materials being chosen these days are also more durable than those used in the past. That translates into lower repair and replacements costs. Sounding better and better, isn’t it?

Finally, environmentally and financially friendly design manifests itself outside of the home, where dry landscaping (xeriscaping) helps to conserve water. “Green” homes also save water with fixtures like low-flush toilets, low-flow showerheads, and water recycling systems built right in. It’s good for you, your wallet, and your planet!

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_HENNE-KATHY-2.jpg

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.