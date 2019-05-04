Try these delicious recipes from the Amish Cook

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a much deserved week off. As a father to a 2 1/2 and a 5-year-old, I can attest to how much effort (very rewarding wouldn’t-trade-it-for-the-world effort) it takes to be a parent, so I can not imagine how her and her husband Daniel do it with 5 children all so close in age and to take in two foster children is an amazing display of kindness that we can all take a lesson from.

Meanwhile, it is hard to believe The Amish Cook column will celebrate it’s 30th year in 2021. Many of you have been with me for a long time, readers in places like Quincy, Kokomo, Cincinnati, Mansfield, Oelwein, Iowa and other locales (I know I’m leaving some places out, just trying to think of the very longest ones) and I appreciate you so much sticking with the column! If you have a chance visit Amish365.com, sign up for the daily e-newsletter for daily recipes, updates, Amish information, and my musings on fatherhood. This week, I’m sharing some favorite recipes that Gloria has shared over the years, so if you missed them the first time, here they are again.

— Kevin Williams, Editor

GLORIA’S AMISH RHUBARB SCHOOLHOUSE DESSERT

1 cup butter

2 cups flour

2 cups brown sugar

6 egg yolks

2 cups sugar

3 /4 cup flour

1 cup sweet cream

5 cups rhubarb cut fine

1 /4 teaspoon salt

MERINGINUE

6 egg whites,beaten

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla

Pinch of salt

Crumble the first 3 ingredients and press into cake pan. Mix custard mixture and pour over crust.

Bake at 350 for 40 to 45 minutes or until almost set. Then cover with meringue.

Bake until meringue is golden brown.

GLORIA’S BACON-WRAPPED STEAKS

Italian dressing

Seasoning salt

Steaks, sliced 1 /2 inch thick

Bacon

marinate sliced steaks in Italian dressing mixed with seasoning salt for 24 hours.

Use enough dressing to cover the steaks.

Wrap bacon slices around steak.

Wrap each steak with a slice of bacon.

Grill both sides until no longer pink on the inside, approximately 10 – 15 minutes

HUBBY’S DELIGHT BARS

1 cup flour

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 /2 cup brown sugar

1 /4 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup butter softened

1 cup pecans (optional)

BAR TOPPING:

1 /4 cup brown sugar

1 /2 cup butter

3 tablespoons maple syrup

Combine first five ingredients and pat into 9 X 9 inch pan. Sprinkle with pecans. Melt butter over medium heat and add brown sugar. Boil one minute and then pour over unbaked crust. Bake at 350 for 18-22 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown. Sprinkle with 1 /2 cup butterscotch chips and 1 /2 cup chocolate chips.

By Gloria Yoder

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427

