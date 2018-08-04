When life gives you lemons, make pie

EDITOR’S NOTE: Gloria Yoder’s grandmother passed away last week after battling complications from a stroke for over a week. The Yoder’s were going to host funeral services, which is a big undertaking, requiring meal-planning, accommodating out of town guests, and grieving. So Gloria is taking off from her column duties this week and will return next week. In the meantime she leaves us with this summer favorite recipe with readers A cool, refreshing treat during the Dog Days of summer!

GLORIA’S LUSCIOUS LEMON PIE

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup milk

3 egg yolks

½ cup lemon juice

½ teaspoon lemon extract

pinch salt

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup sour cream

Instructions

Mix sugar and cornstarch and add milk. Bring to a boil and cook several minutes and add egg yolks and boil gently. Next add lemon juice, lemon flavoring and a pinch of salt plus butter. Cool a bit and add 1 cup sour cream. Pour into a baked 9-inch pie shell, top with whipped topping. Refrigerate for at least one hour.

By Gloria Yoder

Readers can write to Gloria at their new address: 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427

