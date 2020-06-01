Community Night set for Friday

TIPP CITY — The Community Night tradition of bringing the community together through music celebrates it’s 29th season on Friday June 5. The concert will be held on North Second at Main streets in downtown Tipp City. The evening of free music will begin at 6:15 p.m. with The Barnhart Band followed by Vintage 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The Barnhart Band’s grit and spirit highlight many music scenes in western Ohio. Bordering on blues, folk, and Indiana the trio offers raw original songs and a few soulful covers.

Vintage 3 plays classic rock and favorites of the ‘60s and ‘70s, including Three Dog Night, Eagles, Grand Funk, Creedence, Crosby Stills Nash and Young and more. Althought this band has just three members, that hail from the Greenville area, their harmonizing vocals and instrumental artistry produces the sound of a much larger band. Band members include: Jeff Rearing (lead guitar and vocals), Jed Brubaker (bass and vocals), and Darrell Grosch (keyboards, guitar, and vocals).

Community Nights are held the first Friday of the month June through September. Bring a lawn chair and join with friends and community for a time of fun and relaxation. Being conscious of everyone’s safety and to lessen contact with one another, the traditional 50/50 raffle and beverage concession will be suspended and spaced seating of 6 feet will be recommended.

In case of bad weather, the concert will be canceled.

For more information, call (937) 667-3696.