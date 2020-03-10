Trombonist Robin Eubanks to jazz up Hayner

TROY — Trombonist Robin Eubanks will be performing at the Hayner at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

The event is free and open to the public.

Eubanks is a multiple-Grammy winning premier jazz trombonist of our generation. He regularly performs with Mental Images, EB3, The SF Jazz Collective and the Dave Holland Quintet and Big Band. Eubanks toured Italy, Poland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Croatia, Serbia and the UK in 2019 alone. His compositions and arrangements are valued at colleges and universities throughout the United States and have been performed and recorded by many outstanding American Jazz bands. Mr. Eubanks taught at Oberlin College for over 20 years as the tenured professor of Jazz Trombone and Jazz Composition. He also taught at Berklee College of Music, the New England Conservatory and the Prince Claus Conservatoire in the Netherlands.

The Keigo Hirakawa Trio will back him up on piano, stand-up bass and drums. Hirakawa will also conduct a pre-concert interview to introduce us to the performer.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, call 339-0457 or visit TroyHayner.org for complete details.