Artworks by Vincent Saulnier, Scott Thayer coming to Hayner center

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present “Lakes, Flowers, Family: Works by Vincent Saulnier and Scott Thayer.” The exhibit featuring paintings by Vincent Saulnier and pottery by Scott Thayer will be on display from Jan. 10 through Feb. 16 and is free and open to the public. The Hayner center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

Thayer was Saulnier’s high school art teacher at Franklin Monroe High School. Through art, the pair formed a bond that continued past Franklin Monroe. After Saulnier’s departure from high school, they both continued to hone their skills, Saulnier as a painter and Thayer as a ceramic artist. “Lakes, Flowers, Family” is an exhibit that has been in the making for the past 19 years. The public is invited to a reception for the artists on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2-4 p.m. The reception is a wonderful way to meet these artists and gain insights into their inspirations and techniques.

Saulnier is a student of life and art. He employs a bold and powerful style to capture his joyful perspectives. Saulnier’s paintings are deeply personal, allowing viewers insight into the moments that spark his imagination and emotions. He is a Yeck Fellowship alumnus and his work has been showcased in venues ranging from local coffee shops, Dayton International Airport, Sinclair University and the Dayton Art Institute.

Thayer’s formative years were spent on a small lake in southern Michigan. Water skiing, sailing, fishing, and late-night bonfires near the lakeshore were a large part of Thayer’s teen years. He also spent a few weeks of the summer at his grandparents’ cabin in Lake Tahoe, Cali. Over the years, Thayer’s family has grown and lives have changed, but the time spent at the lakes have left indelible memories. The imagery of Clarklake and Lake Tahoe continue to influence Thayer’s work. The “Lakes” in Lakes, Flowers, Family deals with activities and feelings of the lake translated into and onto the pottery created for this show.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the residents of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. Hours of operation are 7-9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The Hayner center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit its website at www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.