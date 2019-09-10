Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announces 2019/2020 film series

TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, and popcorn and soft drinks. All films are free and open to the public.

This season’s series includes:

• “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken” on Friday, October 4, at 7:30 p.m.

• “Jumanji” on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

• “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad” on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

• “The Princess Bride” on Friday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

• “Harvey” on Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m.

• “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” on Friday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to check each film’s rating; some movies may not be appropriate for children under 18. For more information about each film, see www.troyhayner.org.

