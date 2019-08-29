Piqua Bikefest returns on Saturday, Sept. 14

PIQUA — Plans for the 2019 Piqua Bikefest have been finalized and organizers are ready for another successful event.

This year’s Bikefest, which will be held at the Piqua Harley-Davidson, 1501 E. Ash St, Piqua, begins Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and continues Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Take a ride on the 2020 Harley-Davidson of your dream. The demo truck will be conducting guided rides on both days of the festival. There will be numerous vendors from food to apparel to everything in between.

This year’s entertainment on Saturday, Sept. 14, includes Jason Rhoads, 12:30 to 2 p.m.; Dylesix Funk, 2 to 3:45 p.m.; Pin-UP contest, 4 to 5 p.m.; Lucky Mic, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and a Tattoo and wing eating contest from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. SkipperGrace is back this year from 8:30 to 10 p.m. DJ Tim Wirth with Gonzo radio will also be playing between sets.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, John Boedicker will be preforming from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 2 to 4 p.m. on the main stage.

Don’t miss the Bike show on Sunday, Sept. 14. Registration will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Bikes will be displayed from 2 to 4 p.m. and a winner will be announced at 4 p.m. on main stage. The U.S. military veterans will be hosting a poker run on Sunday, Sept. 14, with the first bike going out at 1 p.m, so come early to get registered. You can also pre-register Saturday, Sept. 15, at Piqua Harley-Davidson store. Bikefest merchandise will be sold both days, and items can also be purchased online.

The schedule of events is available at officialpiquabikefest.com as well as on facebook at www.facebook.com/PiquaBikeFest.

This year’s event is sponsored by Piqua Harley-Davidson, Comfort Inn Piqua, Miami Valley Centre Mall, Buffalo Wings and Rings, Mulligans Pub, Heidelberg Distributing Co., The Vault Tavern, The Spot, First Choice Paint and Body, Jackson Tube, Miami Valley Today, and Atlantis Sportswear.

