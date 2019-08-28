Air Force Museum to hold special screening of ‘The Last Full Measure’

DAYTON – The Air Force Museum Foundation will present a special preview screening of the film “The Last Full Measure” on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Air Force Museum Theatre, followed by a Q&A and discussion with the filmmakers. The film will be released nationwide in theatres on Oct. 25.

“The Last Full Measure” tells the true story of Piqua native William Pitsenbarger, an Air Force medic who saved over 60 men in one of the harshest battles of the Vietnam War. Offered the chance to escape on the last helicopter out of the combat zone, Pitsenbarger stayed behind to save and defend the lives of his fellow soldiers. Thirty-four years later after his death on that battlefield, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Tickets are only $12.00 each or $10.00 for Air Force Museum Foundation Members.

Tickets are available at airforcemuseum.centeredgeonline.com/movie/buyticketswithdate/76/09-19-2019 or by calling (937) 656-9631.

The goal of the Living History Series is to “Educate, honor and inspire.” The 2019 Living History Series is supported by Doris Mleczko in honor of William Mleczko, the National Aviation Heritage Area, Holiday Inn Dayton-Fairborn and the law firm Taft.

Movie to tell story of Piqua native William Pitsenbarger