Stuart’s Opera House offers Summer Wine Express on the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

NELSONVILLE — Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville is presenting the Summer Wine Express on the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway on Friday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. as a fundraiser for Stuart’s Opera House.

Enjoy wine, cheese, and other treats while taking a ride through the Hocking Valley. Enjoy a great night out for a good cause, all proceeds benefit Stuart’s Opera House.

The coach car is a renovated historic train car with cushioned bench seats. Relive a little railway history. First Class features a more modern experience with airline-style seats. You may pick up your tickets after 5:30 p.m. at the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway depot, which is located at 33 Canal Street in Nelsonville. It’s on the other side of the tracks, behind the train, so if you see the train, you’re almost there!

The ride will take approximately an hour and a half. Wine will be served throughout the trip, and your complimentary box of cheese, bread, and other treats will be served once the train is underway. Feel free to bring along your own food, but outside alcohol is prohibited due to their liquor license. Water and soda will be available for those who want to support the Opera House but would rather not drink or are the designated driver. You must be 21 or over to consume alcohol on the Summer Wine Express. Please bring your photo ID with birthdate.

The train leaves promptly at 6:30 p.m. First Class tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door. Coach tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Tickets are on sale right now at (740) 753-1924 or by visiting www.stuartsoperahouse.org. Tickets will also be available at the Nelsonville Depot, located at 33 Canal Street in Nelsonville, starting at 5:30 p.m. Group rates are available, please contact Stuart’s Opera House for more information.

Provided photo Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville is presenting the Summer Wine Express on the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway on Friday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. as a fundraiser for Stuart’s Opera House. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_hocking-rail.jpg Provided photo Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville is presenting the Summer Wine Express on the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway on Friday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. as a fundraiser for Stuart’s Opera House.