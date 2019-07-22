Jugtime Ragband to perform at Fridays on Prouty Concert on Aug. 16

TROY — Join the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street at their upcoming Fridays on Prouty Concert with the Jugtime Ragband.

With a bit of jazz, blues and swing; a pinch of old-time gospel and even classic showtunes, this band promises an energetic amalgamation of upbeat Dixieland and swing tempos underlying a heavy dose of powerful 1920s inspired vocal styles. Influences include Louis Prima, Bix Beiderbecke, Louis Armstrong and the Boswell Sisters. Enjoy songs composed by some of the best songwriters from the early mid-twentieth century with this ragband on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy.

This is a free downtown Troy, summer concert thanks to generous sponsors. It is presented by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in conjunction with Troy Main Street, funded in part by a grant from The Troy Foundation and sponsorship support from Alvetro Orthodontics, Kettering Health Network and Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Provided photo Jugtime Ragband will perform at Fridays on Prouty on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Jugtime-Ragband-Hayner-Prouty-concert-CMYK.jpg Provided photo Jugtime Ragband will perform at Fridays on Prouty on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy.