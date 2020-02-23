Milton-Union members to celebrate FFA week

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA will celebrate National FFA Week this week.

Each year, FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA Week which is a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.

Chapter Reporter, Kelsie Tomlinson shared her thoughts on her experience as a member of the FFA and how has it impacted her life.

“FFA is a place where I can work as a team while being involved and sharing my ideas,” Tomlinson said. “FFA has brought me many new friendships and skills that I will never forget. Being a part of this organization I became a better leader and it will always be very important to me.”

This year National FFA is February 22-29. The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter kicked off their celebration of FFA week with a snow tubing trip at Valley’s Edge and a Livestock Judging Career Development Event in Mt. Gilead.

The chapter will continue to spread awareness for the organization with various school wide and chapter events throughout the week. The entire high school has been invited to participated in themed dress up days through the week, while the chapter will participate in activities such as tie dying shirts, a corn hole tournament, games, and a chapter carry-in to complete the week of events.

