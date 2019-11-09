Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

The following reports were filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Nov. 6

SCHOOL BUS: Haley Sylvester, 25, of Troy was cited for failure to stop for a school bus in the area of N. County Road 25-A and Windmere Drive.

Nov. 7

WARRANT: A deputy observed Brian Roop who had an active warrant in the 3700 block of Burton Road, Casstown. The warrant was confirmed and Roop was placed under arrest. Roop was previously charged with second-degree felony possession of a scheduled substance and a fifth degree felony possession of meth.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy was contacted by the Bethel High School principal about a juvenile who left school after he was dropped off. The deputy made contact with the juvenile and brought him back to school. His mother was then contacted.

K9 DETAIL: K9 Vello and Deputy Thobe conducted a school sniff at Mechanicsburg High School with several other K9 units. K9 Vello and Deputy Thobe conducted free air sniffs in the student parking lot. K9 Vello did not alert to the odor of illegal narcotics on any vehicles in the parking lot. They also conducted a school sniff at Tecumseh High School with several other K9 units. K9Vello and Deputy conducted free air sniffs inside the high school. K9 Vello did not alert to the odor of illegal narcotics on any book bags or lockers inside the school.

BUS ISSUE: A Newton Local School bus driver reported a vehicle failed to yield while the red lights were flashing in the area of West State Route 41 and Myers Road.

FAKE CHECK: A Bethel Township business reported a fraudulent check was passed. Case pending.

Nov. 8

SCHOOL BUS: Derek McCool, 20, of West Milton, was cited for failure to stop for a school bus in the area of Washington and Stanfield roads on Nov. 5.