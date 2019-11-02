Council to review property purchase

TROY — Troy City Council will review a resolution to purchase a second property for the new Fire Station No. 1 at its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The city of Troy’s community and economic development committee met at Friday to review a request to purchase the Full Gospel Community Church of God, located at 212 S. Mulberry Street, for $80,000. Emergency designation is requested to finalize the purchase to include the land in the station’s design of the new fire station. On Aug. 5, council approved to purchase property located at 110 E. Canal St. The purchase amount is $575,000 from 3HISHT Holdings LLC, plus closing costs.

The total cost of the project has been projected around $5-6 million.

Also on the agenda, council will be introduced to Andrea Keller, newly appointed Troy Main Street, Inc. Executive Director.

Church property sought to add to new fire station plans

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019, Miami Valley Sunday News; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019, Miami Valley Sunday News; all rights reserved.