Dorothy Love to host quilt service project

SIDNEY — On Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ohio Living Dorothy Love will host a Community Quilt Service Project for the victims of the Memorial Day Tornados, to be held in the Amos Community Center on their campus.

All are welcome to participate to prepare children’s quilts to be added to the deployment of hundreds of quilts to the storm affected area, by Quilts of Compassion, based from Toledo. There will be jobs for every skill level including, ironing, cutting squares, preparing the layers for the quilts, sewing and tying them together with needle and crochet thread.

Participants may feel free to bring sewing scissors or rotary cutters and mats for only you to use. The goal is to prepare 28 quilts that day for the children in need of comfort. Please call Lori Puterbaugh for details, 937-498-2391.