Newton officials address graduation issue

PLEASANT HILL — Newton Local School officials addressed their decision not to allow a Newton High School senior to walk at graduation on Friday.

According to Superintendent Pat McBride, an 18-year-old male student will not be allowed to walk at the class graduation ceremony because he failed to attend graduation practice on Friday morning.

A Facebook post showed a home with a flooded yard in protest of the school’s decision. According to McBride, the photo of the home was in Jackson Center where the student had stayed Thursday night. McBride said the student had stayed overnight at a girlfriend’s home in Jackson Center, but had told administration he was stranded at a relative’s home. The parents were notified and the student will not be part of the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday. Newton Local School Principal Danielle Davis had called the student’s home to offer a ride to school when they discovered the student had stayed at the home in Shelby County.

McBride said students were repeatedly told if they did not participate in two mandatory senior activities, one being the graduation practice on Friday morning, they would not walk with the senior class.

Newton High School will graduate 42 seniors on Sunday.

