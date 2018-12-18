Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 16

VEHICLE BREAK IN: A deputy was dispatched on an information card in the 3800 block of Peters Road, Monroe Twp. The reporting party called 911 to report his car being gone through the night before.

THEFT: The reporting party reported someone took several Christmas decorations from his front yard sometime during the night in the 8600 block of Markley Road, Ludlow Falls. He advised he talked with his neighbors and they too did not see or hear anything of this theft. There were no leads or suspects at the time of this report. This case is suspended at this time

Dec. 17

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 9400 block of South State Route 202, Bethel Twp. in reference to a burglary complaint. This case is pending further investigation.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 10000 block of Emerick Road, Union Twp. in reference to a criminal damaging complaint that occurred on Dec. 15.

SEX OFFENSE: A deputy responded to the Tipp City Middle School in reference to a sex offense that occurred at the YMCA. This case is pending further investigation.

Dec. 18

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street, Concord Twp. for a theft complaint. Upon

further investigation, the suspect appears to be a white female with blond hair. Video surveillance is being sent to me and a picture of the suspect with be received in the near future. This case is pending further investigation.

WARRANT: A deputy was dispatched to a prisoner transport. Montgomery County Jail advised they had Rocky Staten in their custody on a warrant out of Miami County for inducing panic and theft. A deputy responded to the Montgomery County Jail and transported Rocky to the Miami County Jail.