Wilson, Whalen wed

CHICAGO — Jessica Wilson Whalen and Robert Kennedy Whalen were married on July 6, 2018, in Chicago.

The bride is the daughter of Karl and Jill Wilson of Troy. She is the granddaughter of Jean Wilson Reed of Piqua and the late Richard K. Wilson of Piqua, as well as the late Watson and Betty Jane Arnett of Piqua.

The groom is the son of Maria and Richard Whalen of Boston. He is the grandson of the late Mary A. Sheehan and Richard A. Whalen.

The wedding was held at the University Club of Chicago and officiated by Reverend Bruce Otto.

The bride was given in marriage by her father. The maid of honor was Tiffany Perkins and the bridesmaids included Anna Ruflin, Christina Amaya, Cassandra Coffelt, Ashley Gaines, Rachel Carter, Danyell Youssef.

The best man was Frank Robinson and the groomsmen were David Satcher, Tommy Whalen, Travis Vaniter, Jeff Lindell, Brad Parks, Rich Beleutz, Tim Greene.

The ring bearer was Brady Robert Whalen and the flower girl was Sophia Grace Gaines.

The bride is the national sales manager for Atlys Group in Chicago, where the groom is a managing partner.

The couple currently resides in Chicago.