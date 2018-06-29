Kiefer, Elliott to wed

DAYTON — Emma Kiefer, of Dayton, and Brett Elliott, of Fairborn, have announced their engagement and plans to marry in August 2018 in Dayton.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Chrystal and Joe Kiefer, of Easton, Connecticut. She graduated in 2009 from Joel Barlow High School in Easton and earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from the University of Dayton. She is employed by Beverly Gardens Elementary School in Dayton as a teacher.

Her fiance is the son of Reenie and Michael Elliott, of Quincy. He is a 2000 graduate of Graham Local High School in St. Paris, a 2004 graduate of Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor of Arts in education and a 2013 graduate of the University of Dayton with a Master of Science in education in school counseling. He is employed by Tipp City Schools as a counselor.