Send Knife a 90th birthday card

TIPP CITY — Janet Knife of Tipp City will turn 90 on June 2.

She has five children, nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family are unable to have a birthday celebration at this time. Therefore, they are doing the next best thing and having a card shower for her. Take a walk down memory lane and include a story or memory with your card. Cards can be sent to Janet Knife, care of Rick Knife P.O. Box 114, Casstown, OH 45312. The family hopes for her to receive at least 90 cards.