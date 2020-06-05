Piqua couple celebrates 50 years of marriage

PIQUA — Kenneth and Joyce Deal of Piqua are celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.

Kenny and Joyce were married on June 6, 1970 at the St. Paris Church of the Nazarene in St. Paris.

Kenny and Joyce have three children, Brian (Lisa) Deal, Becky (Brian) Reid, and Josh (Laura) Deal. They have eight grandchildren and one great grandson.

Kenny is retired from Emerson in Sidney, and Joyce enjoys spending time with the grandkids.

The couple plan to celebrate with their children.