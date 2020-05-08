Local couple celebrates over 60 years of marriage

MIAMI COUNTY — A local couple are celebrating over 60 years of marriage.

Robert and Joy Smith of Tipp City were married May 22, 1954. They are proud parents of six daughters, Debra Fries, Terri Johnson, Tamara Smith, Keeley Bristow, Pamela Denney and Billi Lamasters, and one son, Bob Smith. They have 19 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. With God by their side, they have had 66 wonderful, blessed years together. They will be celebrating in Panama City, Fla.