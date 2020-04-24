Couple celebrates 50 years of marriage

TROY — Local couple Joe and Waneta (Fiebiger) Hermann are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple was married April 25, 1970, at the United Methodist Church, Tipp City.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Norman Newman. Songs, picked out by the couple, were sang by good friend Debby Jackson, and the organist was the bride’s aunt, EvaMay Guild. Their ceremony included Terry Massingill Cromes, Denise Poe, Sherry Massingill Bradley, Diane Fiebiger, Karen Fiebiger Goecke (flower girl), Douglas Poe, Bruce Lachey, Mark Doll, and David Potter, the ring bearer. Hostesses were Cheryl Pearson Trostel, Bonnie Cron Maxson, and Cynda Redding Renner. Guest book attendant was the groom’s niece, Shelley Curtis Stine.

Joe graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1969, and Waneta graduated from Miami East High School in 1968. Both graduated from Wright State University.

Joe and Waneta met at McCrory’s department store that was located in the Troy Sherwood Shopping Center.

Joe retired after 25 years from Hobart Brothers and then from RefrigiWear. Waneta retired from United Technology Corporation, formerly Goodrich in Troy. They have one son, Christopher.

The couple will celebrate with family and friends at a later date.