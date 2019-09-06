Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary

PIQUA — Dale and Mary Jane (Jacomet) Karn of Piqua will be celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.

Dale and Mary Jane were married on Sept. 13, 1969 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. MSGR Robert VonKaenel officiating.

The couple has five sons and two daughters: Shaun (Jenny) Karn of Brighton, Mich., Travis (Shani) Karn of Piqua, Jackie (Casey) Lavey of Piqua, Lance (Megan) Karn of Piqua, Trenton (Andrea) Karn of Piqua, Ashley (Josh) Riffle of Greenville, and Ryan (Molly) Karn of Piqua.

Mary Jane retired from child care in 2018 after working in the field for 48 years. Dale worked at Hammer Graphics for 38 years and retired from PSC Crane and Rigging in 2015.

They have 24 grandchildren, one grandchild who has passed away, and two great-grandchildren.

Dale and Mary Jane will be celebrating their golden anniversary with their family.