Wilberdings celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

PIQUA — Larry and Donna (Albert) Wilberding celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer with a homecoming celebration with their children, Christopher (Lauren) of Libertyville, Ill., Lisa of Monaca, Penn., and Stephanie of Los Angeles, Cali., and their four grandchildren, Dominic, Gabriel, Adele, and Ryan.

The couple was married on Aug. 9, 1969 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Indianapolis in a ceremony officiated by Larry’s uncle, the Reverend Carl Wilberding. This July 5th, they renewed their wedding vows, during Mass, officiated by Reverend Dan Hunt at St. Mary Catholic Church in Piqua.

Larry graduated from the University of Dayton in 1966 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in secondary education, while Donna graduated from Marian University with a Bachelor’s of the Arts degree in education and a minor in psychology.

Following their wedding, the couple moved to Fort Recovery, where both were employed as high school teachers. In 1977, they moved to Piqua when Larry assumed the principalship at Houston High School followed by future employment at the Shelby County Education Service Center, Lehman Catholic High School, and Elizabeth’s New Life Center in Sidney. Donna assumed a Spanish teaching position at Newton High School in 1979, where she taught for 21 years, as well as four years at LCHS. Both retired in 2009.