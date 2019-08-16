Wolfe couple celebrating 60th anniversary

TROY — Norman and Virginia (Martin) Wolfe of Troy are celebrating 60 years of marriage this month.

They were married on Aug. 28, 1959 in Newport, Kentucky

They moved to Troy after living in Pleasant Hill for 38 years.

Norman is retired after working for Thermadyne and Hobart Brothers. Virginia worked at the Troy Daily News in circulation and retired from Kohl’s in Troy.

They enjoy traveling with Freedom Years, a group associated with Unity National Bank.

They have a daughter, Brenda (Brett) Baker, and two grandsons, Nicholas (Shari) Skinner and Chad (Candace) Skinner, as well as 10 great-Grandchildren.

Norman and Virginia Wolfe will be celebrating with family, friends, and church members on Aug. 25 at the Covington Church of the Brethren.