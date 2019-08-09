Nichols celebrating 50th anniversary

PIQUA — Ray and Paige (West) Nichols of Piqua are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this month.

Ray and Paige were married Aug. 9, 1969, in a ceremony officiated by Paige’s father, Rev. E. Parker West, at Drummond United Methodist Church in Cadiz.

Ray graduated from Ohio Northern University in Ada with a degree in pharmacy. Paige is a graduate of Albion College in Albion, Mich. Shortly after their wedding, the couple moved to Piqua, and Ray began his career as a pharmacist at Crosby’s Drug Store. Years later, he transitioned to Kroger pharmacy, retiring in 2010. Paige is a lifelong educator, teaching in Piqua City Schools for six years, then transitioning to Troy Christian Schools where she taught for 31 years and directed numerous school musicals. She retired in 2013.

They are devoted members of Grace United Methodist Church in Piqua, and Paige currently serves as the church secretary. They both enjoy serving the community, including the Bethany Center and Health Partners Free Clinic, where Ray serves on the board.

The couple has three sons, Brian (Gwen) of Westerville, Kirk (Melissa) of Troy, and Chris (Sara) of Marysville, and seven grandchildren, Carson, Ellie, Mabry, Hayden, Ryan, Katie, and Parker.

When asked about their marriage, they shared, “God has blessed us with a beautiful family and life together, and we are so thankful.”

They will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary later this summer with a gathering of family and friends. Cards and well wishes (no gifts, please) can be sent to 1020 Springbrook Lane, Piqua, Ohio 45356.