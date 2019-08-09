Howes celebrating 50th anniversary

TROY — Thomas and Sally (Overholser) Howe of Troy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this month.

They were married on Aug. 16, 1969 at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Greeville. The wedding was officiated by Rev. John McRoberts.

Thomas is the son of Donald and Naomi Howe or New Knoxville. Sally is the daughter of Samuel and Geraldine Overholser of Greenville.

Their adult children are Jimmy and Diana Morlan of Troy and Tavo and Holly Flores of Troy. They have four grandchildren, Alex, Cassie, Gracie, and Andrew.

Thomas is retired from New Carlisle Middle School after 30 years of teaching in 1998. He now works for Cassanos in Troy. Sally retired from CVS Pharmacy in 2012. They both enjoy gardening, the Reds, the Buckeyes, and family vacations. They are also involved in Troy Christian Church.