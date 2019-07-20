Marheine celebrating 65th anniversary

TROY — The Rev. Allen and Carol (Pausing) Marheine of Troy are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

The couple were married Aug. 7, 1954, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Oshkosh, Wisc.

The couple have three children, Douglas Marheine of San Diego, Calif., Deborah Behrens of Southlake, Texas, and Rebecca Collings of Calhoun, Ky.; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The Rev. Marheine is retired. He is a pastor emeritus of First United Church of Christ in Troy; was the former director of the Miami County Hospitals Chaplaincy Program; former pastor at Peace United Church of Christ in Warren, Mich.; and former pastor at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Piqua.