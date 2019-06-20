Mott couple celebrates 50 years of marriage

TIPP CITY — Nick and Darlene Mott of Tipp City were blessed to celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 21.

Nick is the son of Garner and Jean Mott of St. Paris. Garner was killed in WWII on May 7, 1945 when Nick was 10 months old. He never saw his dad. When Nick was three years old, Robert Brown, also a WWII veteran, became his step-father. Nick graduated from Graham High School in 1962.

Darlene was born in Troy to Raymond and Florence Becker, joining her older brother Dennis (and Sharon) Becker. Darlene graduated from Troy High School in 1965.

They met on a blind date while Nick was serving his country in the U.S. Navy for four years. They day after they met, Nick left for a year in Vietnam. Nick’s next tour of duty was a year abroad a Destroyer, USS McCaffery. During those two years, they wrote letters back and forth, eventually planning their wedding. They were married at the Troy Church of the Brethren three months after Dick’s discharge.

Nick first worked at Hartzell Veneer in Piqua and later retired from the city of Troy Street Department after 20 years. Nick loved farming and worked for Taynor Farms and Batdorft Farms part time. Darlene was an organist at various local churches and a secretary in Data Processing at Hobart Corporation and Rich Roofing.

Nick and Darlene are proud parents of two daughters, Kelly Mott and Deanna Mott, and grandchildren Braden (and Bekah) Dellinger, Derrick Caruso, Grace Caruso, and Zachary (and Casey) Pogue.

They serve at Ginghamsburg Church on the Hospitality Team and the Veterans of Ginghamsburg. Around church, they are honored to be known as “pops and momma” to many.

They are active members of American World War II Orphans Network (AWON), a national organization of men and women honoring the lives of their fathers and grandfather who were killed in WWII, helping others learn information about their fathers, and keeping their memories alive.