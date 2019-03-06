Crons celebrate 50th anniversary

FLETCHER — Bruce and Carol Cron of Fletcher will celebrate their 50th anniversary on March 21.

Bruce and the former Carol Strayer were married March 21, 1969 at the United Church of Christ in Piqua with the Rev. Warren Smith officiating.

The maid of honor was Annie Roegner, a friend of the bride, and the bridesmaids were Mary Simon Moran, the bride’s friend, and Cheryl Strayer Carr, sister of the bride. The best man was Doug Cron, cousin of the froom, with Jerry Cron, the groom’s brother, and Gary Durnell, friend of the groom, standing up with them.

The both graduated in 1968 from Houston High School.

Bruce is the son of the late Leroy and Pauline Cron. Carol is the daughter of the late Walter and Norma Strayer.

The Crons have three children, Dawn and Jim Covault of Piqua, Shelly Bair of Fletcher, and Darin and Rebecca Cron of Troy. They have four granddaughters, one grandson and another grandson due in May.