Stovers married 50 years

COVINGTON — Howard A. Stover of Piqua and Patricia J. Peacock of Covington were married Febr. 28, 1969 at the Covington Brethren Church by J. Weldon Meyers.

They will celebrate their golden anniversary enjoying the Florida sun and sand.

The couple has three children, Heather (Terry) Lemmon of Tipp City, Ryan (Shari) Stover of Piqua, and Tess (Sergio) Cortés of Dayton; four grandchildren, Amanda Lemmon of Columbus, Brandon Lemmon of New Jersey, Mackenzie Clawson of Columbus, and Enzo Cortés.

Howard is employed at United Technologies Corporation (UTC) as a CNC programmer.

Pattie is retired after running her own dog grooming business for 40 years.

On a summer night before their senior year in high school, Howard and Pattie met while driving around Piqua with friends. Between working hard and raising their family in Covington, the couple volunteered as coaches and 4-H dog club advisors. They enjoy biking, spending time with family and traveling.