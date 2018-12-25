Moores celebrating 50 years of marriage

FLETCHER — Ann (Conrad) and David Moore of Fletcher are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple wed Dec. 22, 1968 at the East Chippewa Church of the Brethren in Orville, officiated by the Rev. Guy Buch.

The couple have four children, Sherri Moore of Evansville, Ind., Craig Moore of Chicago, Ill., Mindy Carter of Morrow, and Heidi Belanger of Canton, Mich.; and 10 grandchildren.

David is retired from Piqua City Schools and Ann is retired from Troy City Schools.

The couple’s children will be celebrating their parents by hosting an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29 at Fletcher United Methodist Church, Fletcher.

They wish that gifts be omitted.