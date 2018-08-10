Fosters celebrate 50th anniversary

PIQUA — Keith and Linda (Martin) Foster celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 6. They were married July 6, 1968, at the Piqua Baptist Church by the Rev. Fisher.

Keith and Linda are both graduates from Piqua Central High School in 1965. Keith is the son of the late Richard and Della Foster. Linda is the daughter of the late Francis and Evelyn Martin.

The Fosters have two sons, Rob and wife Sherrie (Webb) Foster, of Troy, and Scott and wife Lee Ann (Guggenbiller) Foster, of Piqua. They have been blessed with three grandchildren, with two more on the way in December 2018 and January 2019.

Keith is retired from Delphi Products after 28 years and served in the Vietnam War between 1969-71. Linda is a retired secretary as well as a retired aerobic fitness instructor and choreographer for the YWCA and YMCA.

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, their family surprised them with a dinner get-together of family and friends at the Caroline Restaurant in Troy on July 13.