COVINGTON — Jack A. Small, son of Huber and Ruby Small of Troy, married Charlotte Heiser, daughter of Henry and Lauretta Heiser of Piqua, on July 12, 1958.

The couple has lived the last 32 years west of Covington, Ohio.

The are the proud parents of five children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The couple was honored with a party for family and friends at the German Club Edelweiss in Vandalia.