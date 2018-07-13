Gerald and Lillie Miller to celebrate 50th anniversary

PIQUA — Gerald and Lillie Miller will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with an open house at upper Mote Park on Aug. 4 from 2:30-8 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to join them.

Gerald and Lillie were married on August 3, 1968 in Troy, Ohio with Hershel Griffith officiating.

They had seven children: Judy Redinbo of Piqua, Jim Adkins of West Milton, Gerald Miller of Greenville, Glinda Jones of Union City, Ind., Cindy Winters of Farmland, Ind., and two sons who are deceased, Randy Miller and Barton Adkins. They also have 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.