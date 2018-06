PIQUA — Lincoln and Shirley Robinson of Piqua, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 27. They were married June 27, 1953.

The Robinsons are the parents of four children: a son, Randy (Jenny) Robinson; and three daughters, Sheryl (Steve) Kappeler, Sheila (Bob) Bowman, and Shellie (Tony) Berkemeier.

They also have 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

They plan to celebrate with a family gathering.