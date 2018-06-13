Dowells celebrate 60 years

Provided photos

Donald and Mary Dowell of Troy, shown in 1958 and now, recently celebrated their 60th anniversary with an open house in Ward Park in Versailles. The Dowells are the parents of three children, Greg Allen Dowell, Rhonda Lou Dowell, and Wanda Sue Dowell. They also have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

