Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Amanda Dahmen, Nicholas Dahmen to Justin Wagner, Laura Wagner, one lot, one part lot, $178,000.

NVR Inc. to Jennifer Sycks, one lot, $305,500.

Are Rental Group LLC to Parkside Lofts, one lot, two part lots, $0.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

Danis Carter, attorney in fact, Daron Carter, Karen Carter, Marilyn Carter, Denise Olden Carter to Walter Larue, one lot, $97,900.

Ronald Nascimento, Talita Nascimento to 10X Ohio Investments, two part lots, $0.

Kathryn Cain, Kathryn Trochelman to Andrew Cain, one lot, $0.

Triple R Enterprises LLC to Kristen Boggs, Daniel O’Grady Jr., one lot, $170,000.

S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC to Judith Favorite, William Favorite, one lot, $260,000.

Jacqueline Godfrey to Diane Musser, Johnny Musser, one lot, $10,000.

Ashley Ullery to Ryan Ullery, two part lots, $0.

Virginia Wing to Halford Wing Jr., one lot, $0.

Bailey Wells, Thomas Wells to Cristy Basinger, Mario Criner, one lot, $124,900.

Angela Wenrick, Angela Woodworth, Christopher Woodworth to Mason Knight, one part lot, $106,000.

PIQUA

Shirley Borts-Grabo, Larry Grabo to Michelle Marlow, Thomas Marlow,one lot, $229,000.

Christopher Abdon, Kenneth Abdon, Patricia Abdon to Krista Nichols, one lot, $107,000.

June Lewis, William Lewis to Jacqueline Hoffman, one lot, $97,000.

Denise Borror to Nathaniel Burgh, Tracy Burgh, one lot, $114,900.

Carolyn Johnson, Carolyn Vickroy, Paul Vickroy to Carolyn Vickroy, Paul Vickroy, one lot, $0.

Jean Lore to Jennifer Westcott, one lot, $40,000.

Estate of Lois McDonald to Bennie McDonald, two part lots, $0.

Abby Hemm, Jeffery Hemm to Hemm Properties, one lot, $0.

Elsie Das to Jennifer Romick, a part lot, $204,000.

Douglas Melvin, Teresa Melvin to Joann Witkowski, Paul Witkowski, a part lot, $17,000.

Estate of Phyllis Butsch to Richard Butsch, one lot, one part lot, $0.

TIPP CITY

Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

Linda Staton, Robert Staton to Joseph Lewber, one lot, $149,000.

Linda Ray to Linda Ray Trust, $0.

Fieldstone Partners LLC to Rhonda Harding, one lot, $70,000.

Fieldstone Partners LLC to Eugene and Mary Crompton, one lot, $70,000.

Marjorie Steinke, Paul Steinke to Jeremy Julian, one lot, $335,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $62,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Harpreet Chahal, Sukhpreet Chahal, two lots, $364,300.

Inverness Group Inc. to Gulnaz Nazim, Bahram Tashtan, two lots, $357,800.

Inverness Group Inc. to Donald Williams III, Toni Williams, two lots, $312,700.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Betty Hemmelgarn, two lots, $165,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Ravshan Mamatov, Aida Mamatova, two lots, $397,200.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $70,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $62,000.

BRADFORD

Ace Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan, HSBC Bank USA N.A., trustee, PHH Mortgage Corp. attorney in fact to EXR LLC, one lot, $7,000.

WEST MILTON

Larry Dehus, Vicki Dehus to Glen Kendall, a part lot, $35,000.

Foxworthy Cleaning and Restoration to Gade LLC, three lots, $0.

Leona Noble Thacker, Thomas Thacker to Estate of June Jett Noble, Estate of Lillian Noble, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Debra Slusser, William Slusser to Debra Slusser, William Slusser, 2.0086 acres, $0.

Barbara Anderson to Barbara Anderson, trustee to BAA Trust, one lot, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Tiffanie Moore to Tiffanie Moore, William Moore, $0.

Stony Brook Estates to J & A Homes LLC, one lot, $63,900.

Stony Brook Estates to J & A Homes LLC, one lot, $63,900.

Stony Brook Estates to J & A Homes LLC, one lot, $63,900.

Stony Brook Estates to J & A Homes LLC, one lot, $63,900.

MONROE TWP.

Roberta Andrews-Green, Amos Green to Mason Dilbone, 3.527 acres, $146,000.

Raeann Davis, Ronald Davis to Andrew Kitchens, one lot, $220,000.

Anita Risden, Ricky Risden to Matthew Rogers, Molly Rogers, 3.591 acres, $191,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Robert Barhorst Jr. to Tracy Barhorst, Ryan Miller, 11.161 acres, $77,500.

STAUNTON TWP.

Kimberley Deweese, Steven Deweese to Ashley Percel, Eric Percel, 10.002 acres, $350,000.

Charles Curtin, Donna Curtin to Danielle Lanning, Scott Lanning, $395,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Marilyn Userman to Kurt Smitley, $40,000.